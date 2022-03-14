VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $48.19

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.19 and last traded at $48.19, with a volume of 2688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.42.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day moving average is $50.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITM. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 359.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

