VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stock Holdings Cut by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $29.94 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.94 and a one year high of $33.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $32.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

