Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $110.00

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $110.00 and last traded at $110.41, with a volume of 6860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.79.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.74 and a 200-day moving average of $135.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,095.4% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 21,427 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 87,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

