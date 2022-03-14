Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $90.76

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $90.76 and last traded at $90.76, with a volume of 401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.92.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

