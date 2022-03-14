Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $90.76

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $90.76 and last traded at $90.76, with a volume of 401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.92.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.97.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%.
About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
