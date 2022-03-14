Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Summit X LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.5% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,823,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,942 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,422,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,148 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,767,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,709 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,980 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.87. 152,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,089,192. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.36. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $80.29 and a 12-month high of $87.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

