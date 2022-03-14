Veil (VEIL) Reaches Market Cap of $907,246.28

Veil (VEIL) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last week, Veil has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Veil has a total market capitalization of $907,246.28 and approximately $1,419.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,857.77 or 0.99787265 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00067588 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.39 or 0.00247524 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00011501 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.74 or 0.00130293 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.07 or 0.00256984 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004096 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00033804 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

