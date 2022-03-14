VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VEON. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on VEON in a report on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $0.37 on Friday. VEON has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $644.90 million, a PE ratio of 1.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VEON by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VEON by 773.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 295,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VEON by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,398 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 21,725 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VEON by 146.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 129,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of VEON by 197.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 207,359 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 137,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

