VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

Get VEON alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VEON. TheStreet upgraded shares of VEON from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on VEON in a report on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.87.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. VEON has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $644.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in VEON by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in VEON by 773.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 295,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in VEON by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,398 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in VEON by 146.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 129,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,175,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

About VEON (Get Rating)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VEON (VEON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.