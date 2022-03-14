Veriti Management LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,378 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.6% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.90. 1,229,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,128,809. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $163.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $25.25.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

