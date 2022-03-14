Veriti Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 87.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.50.

NYSE BLK traded up $12.49 on Monday, reaching $699.53. The company had a trading volume of 13,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $793.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $868.89. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $660.15 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

