Veriti Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 26,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.57 on Monday, hitting $183.81. The stock had a trading volume of 74,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,621. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $126.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.71.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

