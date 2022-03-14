Veriti Management LLC Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of NIKE by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $520,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $867,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2,853.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $192,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.96. 656,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,567,523. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.27.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.57.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

