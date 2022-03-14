Veriti Management LLC Trims Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Veriti Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.6% of Veriti Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA traded up $7.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $332.14. The stock had a trading volume of 150,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,594. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $363.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.32. The company has a market capitalization of $324.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.20.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

