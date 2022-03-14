Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $24.05 and last traded at $24.36, with a volume of 25352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

Specifically, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Bellinger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $580,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,151 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,388.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

About Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

