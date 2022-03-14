Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Short Interest Update

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,620,000 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the February 13th total of 34,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other Vinco Ventures news, Director Phillip Anthony Mcfillin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Vinco Ventures alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 2nd quarter valued at $641,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the third quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures in the third quarter valued at about $1,014,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vinco Ventures by 38.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares during the period. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBIG opened at $2.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44. Vinco Ventures has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

Vinco Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full-service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners, and designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vinco Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinco Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.