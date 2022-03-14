Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the year.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.31) earnings per share.

VRDN has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

VRDN stock opened at $20.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

In other news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $327,482.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $724,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $956,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $982,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 79.1% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,423,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,408,000 after buying an additional 628,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 258.2% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 667,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 481,269 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

