Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Buys 724 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.35. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $25.26.

