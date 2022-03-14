Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $43.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $46.34.

