Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $1 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 106,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 204,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $21.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.87. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $22.43.

