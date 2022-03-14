Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 402,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 6.0% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $15,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% during the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $34.42 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.74.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

