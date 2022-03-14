Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Sells 1,591 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.
NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $258.80 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.82 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.22.
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Amazon’s Shareholder Friendly Moves Confirms Its a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.