Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,516 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 90.6% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.09.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $74.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.06.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.87. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

