Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Vital Farms Inc. offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. Its product, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. Vital Farms Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “
Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.24 million, a PE ratio of 93.92 and a beta of 0.22.
In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $664,202.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vital Farms by 28.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter worth $950,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 607,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 304,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.
Vital Farms Company Profile
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
