Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vital Farms Inc. offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. Its product, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. Vital Farms Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.24 million, a PE ratio of 93.92 and a beta of 0.22.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Vital Farms had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $664,202.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vital Farms by 28.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter worth $950,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 607,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 304,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vital Farms (VITL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.