VITE (VITE) Hits Market Cap of $20.72 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last seven days, VITE has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VITE coin can currently be bought for $0.0412 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a total market cap of $20.72 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00047624 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 502,479,938 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

