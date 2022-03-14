Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 747,700 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the February 13th total of 484,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVOS. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 329,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 139,583 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 554.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 258,445 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $743,000. 11.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VVOS opened at $2.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $66.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -0.22. Vivos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $10.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

