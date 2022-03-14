Volta Inc – Class A (VLTA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 21st. Analysts expect Volta Inc – Class A to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:VLTA opened at $4.32 on Monday. Volta Inc – Class A has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLTA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.
