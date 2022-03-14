Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLRY. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Tilray by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Tilray by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tilray by 802.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tilray by 24.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLRY opened at $5.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.37. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.12.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

