Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $243,000 Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

NASDAQ COUP opened at $99.36 on Monday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $99.29 and a one year high of $286.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.26 and its 200-day moving average is $185.27.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COUP. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.76.

In other news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $89,520.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $206,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,201 shares of company stock worth $2,534,656 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.