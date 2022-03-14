Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH stock opened at $54.40 on Monday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $169.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.24. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The company had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $424,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection.

