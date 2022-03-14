Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 3,111 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Southern Copper by 131.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter worth $54,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter worth $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Southern Copper by 1,454.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter worth $95,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.42.

SCCO opened at $74.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The firm has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $3,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

