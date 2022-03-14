Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 16.1% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 133,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 6.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 969,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,730,000 after purchasing an additional 57,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in LKQ by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,174,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,793,000 after purchasing an additional 38,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ opened at $44.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average is $54.19. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LKQ. Barrington Research cut shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

