Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AeroVironment (AVAV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV):
- 3/7/2022 – AeroVironment was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/7/2022 – AeroVironment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of electric energy systems. The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense. The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles, and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy. “
- 3/4/2022 – AeroVironment had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2022 – AeroVironment was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $64.00.
- 1/21/2022 – AeroVironment is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,988. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $128.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,453.52 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.05.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.
