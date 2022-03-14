Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 17,851 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 763,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,851 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $57,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 222,159 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after buying an additional 25,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $591,818,000 after buying an additional 223,003 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 111.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,280 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 55,935 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $61.80. 72,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,958,311. The firm has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

