Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 3,183 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 318,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 1.3% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $85,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,027,715,000 after purchasing an additional 237,261 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,102,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,616,278,000 after purchasing an additional 134,890 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,577,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,103,642,000 after purchasing an additional 34,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 30.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after buying an additional 830,171 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,735. The stock has a market cap of $169.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $211.42 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.28.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday. Edward Jones downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

