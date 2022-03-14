Welch & Forbes LLC Has $118.56 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International makes up approximately 1.8% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $118,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of MTD traded up $23.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,334.55. The stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,057.53 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,462.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1,500.80. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total transaction of $1,386,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total value of $17,378,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

