Welch & Forbes LLC Has $302.98 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,857 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,636 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.5% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $302,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $284.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,676,801. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.77 and a 200 day moving average of $311.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $229.35 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

