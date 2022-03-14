Wells Fargo & Company Boosts American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $280.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Tower from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $288.27.

Get American Tower alerts:

NYSE:AMT opened at $234.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.41 and its 200-day moving average is $266.31. American Tower has a 52-week low of $212.28 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.06%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in American Tower by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,148,150,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 323,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.