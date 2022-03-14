Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WDO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Pi Financial cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.34.

TSE:WDO opened at C$16.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.63. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$7.78 and a 1 year high of C$16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.97.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

