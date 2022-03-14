Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WDO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Pi Financial cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.34.

TSE:WDO opened at C$16.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.63. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$7.78 and a 1 year high of C$16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.97.

About Wesdome Gold Mines (Get Rating)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO)

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.