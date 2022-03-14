Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,728.33 ($48.85).
Several research firms recently weighed in on WTB. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.41) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
In related news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($33.74), for a total transaction of £75,293 ($98,654.35).
About Whitbread (Get Rating)
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
