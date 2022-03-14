WhiteCoin (XWC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.69 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $389.02 million and approximately $6.69 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001346 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00065904 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014576 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005145 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000996 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001005 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

