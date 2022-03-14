Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 59.9% from the February 13th total of 938,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 614,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:WSR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.79. The company had a trading volume of 494,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $628.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 1.20. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSR. Zacks Investment Research cut Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

