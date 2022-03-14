Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.63 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WLL. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.75.

NYSE:WLL opened at $80.26 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.98.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $473.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,745,674 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $177,590,000 after purchasing an additional 49,140 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 513,518 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,678,000 after buying an additional 469,005 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,086,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,077,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,685,000 after buying an additional 625,355 shares during the period.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

