Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.71. Wintrust Financial reported earnings per share of $2.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $7.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,452. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $65.66 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.41 and its 200 day moving average is $89.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 949.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

