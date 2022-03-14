Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the February 13th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.8 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WZZAF. HSBC raised shares of Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5,300.00 price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,436.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WZZAF opened at $35.60 on Monday. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $75.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.80.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

