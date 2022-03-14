Wolf Group Capital Advisors Acquires 2,566 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 207.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.50.

BlackRock stock traded up $20.80 on Monday, hitting $707.84. 6,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,938. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $660.15 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $793.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $868.89. The firm has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

