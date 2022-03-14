Wolf Group Capital Advisors Boosts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 205.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,714 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,264,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,001,000 after buying an additional 1,055,095 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 16.6% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,890,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 23.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $745,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

FISV stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.47. The stock had a trading volume of 29,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,779. The firm has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.39. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,031 shares of company stock worth $7,804,524 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

