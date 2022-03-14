Wolf Group Capital Advisors Buys 85,890 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 192.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,890 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up about 7.9% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $48,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XLG traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $324.59. 1,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,879. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $288.78 and a 1 year high of $374.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.96.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

