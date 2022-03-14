Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 209.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $258.59. 58,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,631. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.37 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.90.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

