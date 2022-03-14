Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $7.70 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 205.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,382 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 65,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,706,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 49,838 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,517,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $452,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,698 shares of company stock valued at $40,792,230 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.71. 57,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,910,814. The company has a market cap of $194.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.18.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

