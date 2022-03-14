Wolf Group Capital Advisors Purchases 21,928 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 204.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,928 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.9% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Mastercard by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.20.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $10.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $335.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,594. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.32. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $327.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

